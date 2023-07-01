Speaking on JoyTV, on Saturday, Dr. Asante believes the party’s victory gives them a sense of competitiveness going into the main polls.
Assin North outcome gives NDC more confidence ahead of 2024 – Dr. Kojo Asante
Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, the Director of Programmes and Policy Engagement at the Centre for Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana), says the outcome of the Assin North by-election has boosted the confidence in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general election.
“I think we are a long way from December 07, 2024. So, there are still many things to resolve. The NPP’s internal party primaries have to be resolved to know who’s their candidate. That would help assess the strength of the candidates going into the election.
“For me, this Assin North election does give the NDC some more confidence about its sense of competitiveness going into the 2024 election,”
He says the governing administration needs to revise its strategy and learn from mistakes in the by-election.
He further submitted that to avert the incidents of vote-buying in the heat of elections undercover investigations must be conducted to expose perpetrators.
James Gyakye Quayson won a landslide with 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the valid votes cast with the New Patriotic Party candidate, Charles Opoku coming second with 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent.
The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) candidate Sefenu Bernice Enyonam got 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.
