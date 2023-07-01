Assin North outcome gives NDC more confidence ahead of 2024 – Dr. Kojo Asante

“I think we are a long way from December 07, 2024. So, there are still many things to resolve. The NPP’s internal party primaries have to be resolved to know who’s their candidate. That would help assess the strength of the candidates going into the election.

“For me, this Assin North election does give the NDC some more confidence about its sense of competitiveness going into the 2024 election,”

He says the governing administration needs to revise its strategy and learn from mistakes in the by-election.

He further submitted that to avert the incidents of vote-buying in the heat of elections undercover investigations must be conducted to expose perpetrators.

James Gyakye Quayson won a landslide with 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the valid votes cast with the New Patriotic Party candidate, Charles Opoku coming second with 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent.