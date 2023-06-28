"Assin North will be blue again" - Akufo Addo urge party faithful

In a Facebook post, he congratulated the Chairperson and Members of the Electoral Commission, for observing a smooth violent free election

"Yesterday, Tuesday, 27th June 2023, Ghana’s democratic credentials were strengthened even further, following the conduct of peaceful and credible elections in the Assin North by-election.

I congratulate warmly the Chairperson and Members of the Electoral Commission, again, for a job well done. The security services are to be commended for maintaining law and order during the holding of the elections; as is the media for providing extensive coverage before, during, and after the elections.

I congratulate the National Democratic Congress on its victory yesterday.