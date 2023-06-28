However, Nana Addo is confident that sooner than later, Assin North will be blue again after the constituents went to the polls to decide their next mouthpiece in parliament.
"Assin North will be blue again" - Akufo Addo urge party faithful
President Nana Akufo-Addo says has urged the party faithful to keep their heads up and not lose confidence after the party lost a parliamentary seat bid in Tuesday's Assin North by-elections.
In a Facebook post, he congratulated the Chairperson and Members of the Electoral Commission, for observing a smooth violent free election
"Yesterday, Tuesday, 27th June 2023, Ghana’s democratic credentials were strengthened even further, following the conduct of peaceful and credible elections in the Assin North by-election.
I congratulate warmly the Chairperson and Members of the Electoral Commission, again, for a job well done. The security services are to be commended for maintaining law and order during the holding of the elections; as is the media for providing extensive coverage before, during, and after the elections.
I congratulate the National Democratic Congress on its victory yesterday.
I urge members of my party, the New Patriotic Party, to keep their heads up, recognizing that, in a democracy, there are winners and losers, and that we live to fight another day. We once held the Assin North seat, and I am confident that, sooner rather than later, Assin North will be blue again."
