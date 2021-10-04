The incident, according to reports, occurred at 10:40 pm on Sunday, October 3, 2021, creating a gridlock on the road.
Konongo road accident claims 13 lives, 11 injured
At least thirteen people have been reported dead with eleven injured in a fatal accident on the Konongo highway in the Ashanti Region involving a cargo truck and an Accra-Kumasi bound bus.
The injured are on admission at the Konongo Government Hospital, and the bodies of the dead have been deposited at the morgue.
The Konongo MTTD Commander, DSP Paa Yeboah confirmed the incident and said one of the vehicles attempted to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred.
Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "The Cargo Truck was coming from the Kumasi direction to Accra and the OA Bus was coming from the Accra direction towards Wa with passengers though the bus wasn’t full. The passengers together with the driver and the mate, there were 26 persons on board."
"There was a truck ahead of the bus and in an attempt to overtake, it crashed into the other at the front part and both vehicles fell into a ditch. 13 people died on the spot, and about 11 others injured," he added.
