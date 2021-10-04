The injured are on admission at the Konongo Government Hospital, and the bodies of the dead have been deposited at the morgue.

The Konongo MTTD Commander, DSP Paa Yeboah confirmed the incident and said one of the vehicles attempted to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "The Cargo Truck was coming from the Kumasi direction to Accra and the OA Bus was coming from the Accra direction towards Wa with passengers though the bus wasn’t full. The passengers together with the driver and the mate, there were 26 persons on board."