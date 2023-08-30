Attorney General files 39 fresh charges against NAM1 at High Court

The latest charge sheet filed at the preferred a total of 39 counts against NAM1, his firms Menzgold Company Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Limited.

The latest charge sheet filed on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 with case numbered CR/0411/2023, was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa.

The 39 counts comprised of a count each of selling gold contrary to section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703, Operating a deposit-taking business without a license contrary to section (1) and 22 (1) of the Banking and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) and Inducement to invest contrary to section 344 of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992),

The others include 22 counts of Defrauding by false pretense contrary to section 131 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), seven counts of fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and seven counts of Money Laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Recently, NAM1 disclosed that Menzgold has paid 5000 of its customers. The company had initially requested all necessary documentation from customers to facilitate the payment validation procedure. However, in a subsequent communication, the company clarified that a significant number of submitted claims contained inconsistencies, rendering 60 percent of the claims ineligible for settlement.

Additionally, the defunct company had proposed that customers who had funds tied up should enroll for a fee of 650 cedis to determine their eligibility for reimbursements.

This recent statement release has prompted concerns over the validation fee charged to ascertain payment eligibility.

