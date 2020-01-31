This was disclosed by a Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

He said any case brought before the Office will be subjected to verification of facts and evidence before proceeding to court.

Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

“…The gamut of issues that is before us is such that we cannot circumvent, short circuit, and try to cut corners in order to get people convicted to jail to satisfy the majority anger of people out there. That cannot be,” Mr. Kpemka said.

“We are running a democracy, and all our actions are actuated and guided carefully by the constitution and other statutory provisions in the country and what we are doing is to make sure that in the end justice is served.”

The Deputy Attorney-General was responding to calls to speed up the prosecution and jailing of persons accused of corruption.

He was, however, quick to add that the power to jail lies only in the hands of the judiciary and not the Attorney-General’s Office.

“Let me state that primarily, the Attorney-General’s Department does not jail people. Jail sentences are handed down to people by justices of the court upon evidence adduced before the court and the court arriving at a decision whether a person is guilty or otherwise.

“It is not the duty of the Attorney-General to pronounce the guilt of a person. All that we do is to gather evidence and present to the court…but to say that, we should jail, we don’t have that mandate. If you look at Article 88, we are in charge of prosecution,” Mr. Kpemka stated.

This comes after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Asokwa Adansi, KT Hammond called on the government to expedite the jailing former government appointees.