Atwima Nwabiagya: 10 nabbed over illegal electricity connection

The suspects were picked up in various suburbs within Abuakwa, such as Manhyia, Maakro, Tanoso, and other connecting communities in the Ashanti region.

According to the ECG Special Taskforce Manager, Ing. Fred Kwabena Bediako noted that they will continue to embark on a similar exercise in many areas to improve revenue generation.

“This is coming from the moratorium given by our MD for us to bring in all the other illegal or unregistered meters that we have in our system so that we know the power people are consuming to rake in the revenue that is required. That is why we are clamping down on these illegal connections”, he said.

The ECG after declaring a month-long moratorium to its customers to voluntarily report faulty meters has resolved to prosecute anyone caught stealing power.

Also, the utility court began its maiden trial to whip recalcitrant power thieves in line. the meter audit and visibility exercise by the utility service provider began operating on August 1, 2022. The power distributor said it has uncovered over 1000 illegal connections.