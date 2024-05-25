AU Day: 10 must-know facts about African countries that will amaze you

To honor this day, we've compiled a list of 10 fascinating facts about African countries that are sure to amaze you.

1. Egypt - Home to the Last Wonder of the Ancient World

The Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt is the only one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still in existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Built as a tomb for the Pharaoh Khufu around 2560 BCE, it showcases the incredible architectural and engineering skills of ancient Egyptians.

2. Nigeria - The Giant of Africa

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with over 200 million people. It is also known for its vibrant entertainment industry, Nollywood, which produces more films annually than Hollywood.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Kenya - The Cradle of Humanity

Kenya is renowned for its rich archaeological history, particularly in the Great Rift Valley. The country has yielded some of the oldest human fossils, contributing significantly to our understanding of human evolution.

4. South Africa - A Rainbow Nation

South Africa is often referred to as the "Rainbow Nation" due to its multicultural diversity. It has 11 official languages and is famous for its breathtaking landscapes, including Table Mountain and Kruger National Park.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Ethiopia - Land of Origins

Ethiopia is one of the oldest nations in the world, with a history dating back thousands of years. It is the only African country that was never colonized, except for a brief occupation by Italy. It is also known for its ancient churches and being the origin of coffee.

6. Morocco - Gateway to Africa

Morocco, located in North Africa, is known for its rich cultural heritage that blends Arab, Berber, and European influences. The city of Marrakech, with its historical medinas and vibrant souks, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Population: 983,000Known for: Marrakech is famous for its colorful souks, markets brimming with food, jewelry, rugs, and clothing that line the streets.Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom home in the city center: $349.63Monthly costs for a single person (excluding housing): $503.20Monthly costs for a family of four (excluding housing): $1,755.50Cost of a cappuccino: $1.62Cost of a three-course meal for two: $41.92Monthly cost of a gym membership: $19.59Someone who lives there said: "People are incredibly friendly, literally," Michael wrote on Quora, adding: "On the other hand, it's a bit provincial, i.e. anything a bit special has to be bought in the Medina and anything very special from Casablanca."It might be hard to live there because: The quality of healthcare can vary and job opportunities can be limited. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Tanzania - The Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro

Tanzania is home to some of the most iconic natural landmarks, including Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, and the Serengeti National Park, famous for its annual wildebeest migration.

8. Ghana - The Gold Coast

Ghana was known as the Gold Coast during colonial times due to its vast gold resources. Today, it is celebrated for its rich culture, historic forts and castles, and as the birthplace of Kente cloth.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Rwanda - The Land of a Thousand Hills

Rwanda is renowned for its stunning landscapes of rolling hills and green valleys. It is also known for its remarkable recovery from the 1994 genocide and its conservation efforts, particularly in protecting mountain gorillas.

10. Senegal - The Westernmost Point of Africa

Senegal is home to the westernmost point of mainland Africa, Cap Vert. The country is known for its vibrant music scene, particularly Mbalax, and for Gorée Island, a poignant reminder of the transatlantic slave trade.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT