Mr. Andrew has done very well to integrate himself into Ghana’s culture and often uses social media as a tool to engage Ghanaians.

From naming his dog Kofi to hosting his neighbours and then to going for a walk in the bustle markets in Accra, he has endeared himself to many.

In his recent post on Facebook, Mr. Andrew revealed to his followers how he tasted home-made fufu for the first time.

High Commissioner 's Facebook post

According to him, he ate fufu with bushmeat while in Sunyani and praised the woman who prepared the food.

The High Commissioner then revealed that he’s left-handed and that he used his left hand to eat the fufu.

He was, however, quick to apologise for doing that, describing the moment as a bit awkward.

“Thanks to my new friend Safura in Sunyani, I had my first bushmeat and first homemade-fufu all in one day! Safura made a delicious soup with grasscutter meat and smoked fish. And she served it with pounded fufu made of plantain and cassava,” Mr. Andrew wrote.

“In Indigenous Australia we call bushmeat ‘bush tucker’. My favourite bush tucker is python eggs. The python eggs are traditionally cooked inside the python. We eat the python meat too, but I only like the eggs. Python meat is a bit too stringy because it’s all rib cage.

“Awkward: I’m left handed and I used the wrong hand to eat the fufu. Sorry about that,” he added.