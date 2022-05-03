Ayariga urges Muslims to pray for Ghana as "unprecedented hardship" intensifies

He added that the month of Ramadan, in which the Holy Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), usually comes with a lot of lessons, which include dedication and sacrifice to the Almighty Allah.

Dr. Ayariga said at a time like this when Ghana is facing unprecedented hardships, it was imperative for citizens to look inward and re-dedicate themselves to their Creator through prayers and sincere acts of worship.

He noted that the holy month of Ramadan had provided Muslims with ample time for supplication, which he said was a true way of following in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He urged Ghanaian Muslims to imbibe and inculcate the lessons learnt from the just concluded month of Ramadan, especially selflessness, sacrifice, and patience.