Ayariga urges Muslims to pray for Ghana as "unprecedented hardship" intensifies

Andreas Kamasah

The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has felicitated Ghanaian Muslims on the occasion of this year's Eid-el-Fitr, and urged them to pray for the country.

Hassan-Ayariga
Hassan-Ayariga

According to him, the sallah period, coming after one month of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, should be used for sober reflection and prayer for the country for continuous peace and unity.

He added that the month of Ramadan, in which the Holy Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), usually comes with a lot of lessons, which include dedication and sacrifice to the Almighty Allah.

Dr. Ayariga said at a time like this when Ghana is facing unprecedented hardships, it was imperative for citizens to look inward and re-dedicate themselves to their Creator through prayers and sincere acts of worship.

He noted that the holy month of Ramadan had provided Muslims with ample time for supplication, which he said was a true way of following in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He urged Ghanaian Muslims to imbibe and inculcate the lessons learnt from the just concluded month of Ramadan, especially selflessness, sacrifice, and patience.

Dr. Ayariga enjoined Ghanaians to continue keeping faith with the leadership of the country as well as giving their own quota to the development of the country. However, they should never forget to demand accountability from the leadership on the taxes they pay.

Andreas Kamasah

