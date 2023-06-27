Speak against corruption and national matters — Bagbin tasks churches

Speaking as the guest of honour at the investiture and induction of leadership of the Apostolic Church-Ghana (TAC-Ghana) on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Frafraha, near Adenta, in the Greater Accra Region, Bagbin said "Over the years, a shortcoming that has severe consequences for our country's moral fibre is the church's waning interest in national or political matters.

"We cannot continue to close our eyes, take a back seat, and rely solely on our prayers as a replacement for discipline, hard work, and our sense of duty as patriotic citizens."

He has asked Christians to live exemplary lives worthy of emulation wherever they may find themselves and urged the churches to educate their members on the need for environmental cleanliness.

"My brothers and sisters in Christ, the church should rise, take the initiative, and speak out more often on national issues bordering on politics, economics, social issues, the government, and statecraft.

"The church must inspire people to work harder, encourage religious leaders to tackle specific national issues, invest in the quality human resources produced, foster the development of entrepreneurial skills, caution members to refrain from actions that threaten the very foundation of society, and constantly inform and prepare everyone to uphold their Christian values in church, at home, whilst in school and even at work," he stated.