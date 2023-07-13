Bank of Ghana in collaboration with EOCO arrests over 420 loan App operators

This comes after the authorities carried out a wll-planned operation that resulted in the capture of the suspects.

The authorities launched raids on numerous alleged owners of digital lending applications, often known as loan apps, in the Greater Accra Region as part of this coordinated operation.

The individuals operating these apps engage in a variety of illegal acts, including cyberbullying, extortion, the unauthorized use of data and privacy, and, in the most extreme situations, issuing death threats.

ADVERTISEMENT