Barikisu Losina ousted Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DCE involved in accident

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Barikisu Losina, the recently ousted District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district, has encountered an accident.

Barikisu Losina
Barikisu Losina

The incident occurred near Guripe on the Sawla-Damongo road on Saturday morning, just 24 hours after her dismissal by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, along with 23 other Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The President's decision, stated in a January 2, 2024, announcement, provided no specific reasons for the dismissals.

According to reports, Barikisu Losina was en route to Tamale accompanied by her child and a driver from the assembly when the accident transpired.

Currently, she and the other passengers are undergoing treatment at St. Anne’s Hospital in Damongo.

President Akufo-Addo, in another statement dated January 3, 2024, nominated 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers, following the constitutional and legal provisions outlined in Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014 (Act 936).

