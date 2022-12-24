ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia commissions ultra-modern facilities and operational vehicles for Ghana Fire Service

Evans Effah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a set of ultra-modern facilities and operational vehicles for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Fire Academy and Training School respectively, in Accra.

Dr Bawumia commissioned two (2) two-storey dormitory blocks, two-storey classroom blocks and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

He also commissioned 2 hydraulic platforms and a Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) for the Operational use of the Ghana National Fire Service.

Bawumia, speaking at the event, said the publicly funded facilities fully form part of plans by the government to resource and help the Ghana National Fire Service to deliver on its mandate more effectively, as well as equip the Fire Academy and Training School to be among the best on the African continent.

“In the coming years, the government intends to make the Fire Academy and Training School Africa’s best by providing training facilities such as simulators which comprise of firefighting simulators and urban search and rescue simulators to help keep firefighters abreast with modern firefighting and rescue skills,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“Government is also considering the acquisition of fire fighting and rescue helicopters as a long-term solution to some of the delivery challenges of Ghana National Fire Service.”

Dr. Bawumia added that the government, through the Interior Ministry and the Fire Service Council, has also acquired plots of land in various parts of the Country to build additional training facilities for the ease and effective training of Serving Fire Officers as well as prospective Fire Officers.

Bawumia additionally noted that since coming into office in 2017, the NPP government has permitted the Ghana National Fire Service to recruit in excess of seven thousand (7000) personnel to augment the manpower strength of the Service.

“This demonstrates the Government’s efforts of ensuring that, the Ghana National Fire Service has adequate personnel to expand its operations to cover all Districts of the Country,” Dr. Bawumia added.

The Vice President admonished the GNFS and students of the Fire Academy and Training School to take good care of the facilities.

He also urged personnel of the Fire Service, to “remain steadfast and committed to your mandate of saving lives and property.”

“The firefighting profession the world over is considered one of the most sacred jobs owing to the extent of sacrifices and commitment required of you. Your responsibility to our dear country is very crucial and directly linked with the nation’s socio-economic development. When fires are kept at bay, lives are preserved and property and investments are also protected,” he said.

