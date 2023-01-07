Bawumia mobbed in Tamale as he hands over refurbished Mosque

Later in November 2020, Dr. Bawumia after a jummah prayer in Tamale paid the cost and announced his decision to complete the remainder of the works of the over 50-year-old Mosque which included the second and third floors, the manarats, penthouse, lightening, painting, and other works.

Bawumia at the handing-over ceremony in Tamale after the completion of the renovation called for religious tolerance between the various religious groups in the country.

Pulse Ghana

He appealed to the Chief Imam and the leadership of the Tamale Central Mosque to pray for the ruling government to enable them to initiate good policies for the development of the country.

Dr. Bawumia also asked the Chief Imam and his leadership to pray for the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, and his late wife Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama for peaceful rest with their maker.

The Northern Region Chief Imam, Sheikh Ahmed, and the leadership of the Tamale Central Mosque led a Quran recitation to officially open the mosque.

Sheikh Ahmed thanked the Vice President for his exceptional example as a Muslim and urged other Muslims to emulate him.