Bawumia vows reconstruction of fire-ravaged Madina Market

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged the government's commitment to rebuilding the Madina Market in Accra, which was recently gutted by fire.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Speaking during a visit to the market site to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire outbreak, Dr. Bawumia assured affected traders and residents of the government's support in reconstructing the market to restore business activities.

The Vice President expressed his sympathy to the affected traders and emphasized the government's determination to provide the necessary assistance to rebuild the market infrastructure swiftly.

He stated, "We are here to express our condolences to the traders and residents who have lost their property in this unfortunate incident. The government is committed to rebuilding the Madina Market to ensure that businesses resume operations as soon as possible."

“Not long ago, I was told that fire had gutted the Madina Market, and I said I will come and empathize with you, so I asked them to come and check and later we got a contractor to do an estimate and they said they can build a new market for you, 120, shops and small shops will also be built.”

“After the re-building, we will get you funding from the Ghana enterprise agency to start your business. Please try and have fire insurance to help protect your items, let’s also get qualified electricians to do it for us,” he said.

Additionally, he assured the traders that the government would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Vice President reiterated the government's dedication to supporting small-scale businesses and promoting economic growth and development in the country.

He encouraged affected traders to remain resilient in the face of adversity, assuring them that the government would provide the necessary assistance to facilitate their recovery and enable them to return to business.

