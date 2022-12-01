Blame govt's indebtedness to suppliers over shortage of premix fuel — Minority

Fishing activities in the fishing communities in the country have been crippled by a shortage of premix fuel.

Fisherfolks are unable to access premix fuel for their fishing activities and this has brought untold hardships.

The shortage of premix fuel is due to the government's inability to settle debts owed to Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) that supply the fuel.

Many fishermen have parked their canoes while few have turned to buying petrol and mixing it with engine oil to power their canoes for fishing to survive.

The situation the fishermen said is seriously affecting the local economy.

Some fishermen in the coastal communities were gradually grinding to a halt due to the shortage of the product.

They said they could not get the product to buy even though they had money to purchase the fuel at the current price of GH¢150 per gallon.

The National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) has raised concerns over a shortage of premix fuel.

The fishermen Association's secretary, Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, said the artificial challenges affecting the premix supply chain are dire and consequential and have gotten fishers across the country agitated.

Eric Opoku speaking on the development said the situation would lead to an increase in the prices of fish ahead of the Christmas festive season.

"As we speak, there is a shortage of premix fuel in our country. The artisanal fishers have stopped working because they are not getting premix. The only reason is that those who supply the premix were not paid their arrears for last year, so they are not going to supply until they are paid. That is why Ghana is in shortage of the product.