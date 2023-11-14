Bono East NDC lauds Mahama and his wife Lordina for supporting flood victims

The recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam impacted four districts in the Bono East Region, namely Sene East, Sene West, Pru East, and Kintampo North.

A total of 111 communities were affected, with 6,631 individuals bearing the brunt of the devastating floods.

Mahama and his wife demonstrated exemplary leadership by swiftly responding to the crisis and providing relief items and aid.

Their commitment to coordinating resources and assistance has played a crucial role in helping the affected communities recover and rebuild.

The Bono East Regional Secretariat, along with the NDC in Bono East, expressed their sincere appreciation to the former President and his wife for their unwavering support.

Pulse Ghana





The donated items, which include essential supplies such as rice, cooking oil, mackerel, tin tomatoes, bottled water, mosquito nets, sandals, used clothing, and brand-new store shirts, will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of those who have lost so much.

After receiving the items from the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who presented the items on behalf of the former first family, the Regional Chairman, Unas Owusu, reiterated in an interview that the impact of John and Lordina Mahama’s kindness and generosity will not be forgotten and that the affected communities are immensely grateful for the positive difference they have made in their lives.

He indicated Mahama’s leadership serves as a beacon of hope during these challenging times.

Unas Owusu used the opportunity to plead with other stakeholders, such as; NGOs, opinion leaders, and all Ghanaians, to extend a helping hand to the affected communities, for there is more blessing in giving than receiving.