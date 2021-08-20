BOSS Awards to honour old students launched

The foundation also launched two subsidiary projects dubbed: OldstudentfundmeGhana, a Globally-Competitive Digital Payment gateway to enable the global old students community mobilize funding in support of projects in their respective schools, and Bridging Infrastructural Gap (B.I.G) programme, to enable participating Old Students groups and corresponding schools, an additional opportunity to enlist new, ongoing and stalled infrastructural projects for mobilization as a complementary initiative to shore up the BOSS Awards Scheme.

The president of the foundation, Mr. Nyaaba-Aweeba Azongo, addressing participants at the launch in Accra said, “the annual scheme is set to make a major difference in mobilizing the global old students’ front towards addressing infrastructural challenges in 2nd cycle’s schools in Ghana.”

According to Azongo, the target of the BIG Programme is to mobilize a minimum of ghc500,000 for all BOSS participating schools which will largely inform the maiden BOSS award to be held in November 2022.

Mr.Azongo intimated that the award scheme is beyond a project; “indeed, it is an evolving development planning model which could become the case model for educational support across sub-Saharan Africa and regions of growing economies across the world. This underscores the presence of the NDPC here to explore the prospects of partnership and adoption to promote this development model.

He also said the BOSS scheme is a model response to the UN Sustainable Development Goal on education citing the fact that the common denominator of the UN sustainable Development Goals is Education, and Ghana being the co-chair of the UNSDGs, it imposes a burden on Ghana to lead an innovative solution response model for Africa.”

The BOSS Ultimate Award is seeking to crown the Old Student Personality of the Year, The most outstanding individual old student contribution and leadership. This means that the Old Students Associations with their respective schools shall nominate candidates for the various categories: Old Student Personality of the Year at the School level, Year Group of the Year, Anniversary Year Group etc.