Bugri Naabu fails show up as witness at leaked IGP tape committee

But a letter signed by lawyer Raymond Dornyo of Crabbe, Crabbe & Co on behalf of Mr Bugri Naabu cited ill-health on the part of his client as he sought permission for absence.

Mr Atta Akyea was not happy with the reason, indicating that “it is not good enough reason for the simple reason that unless it is a death-dealing malady, then we can say for one measure or the other, we cancel”.

He urged all witnesses to be invited to “respect” the committee especially its timetable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want all witnesses to respect the committee especially our timetable,” he told journalists.

“I do not believe it is right and proper that when people are invited to appear before the committee, they have scheduled the committee. It should be the other way round.”

ece-auto-gen

He further stated that time consciousness is paramount to the committee and he expects all invited witnesses to respect that.

“It is not a witch-hunt, these are very decent members of our community,” he said, referring to the members of the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, following a complaint by the Minority.