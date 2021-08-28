Daily Graphic reports stated that, the limp body of the soldier was discovered on Friday dawn hanging by a rope tethered to a tree among some growths at Burma Camp in Accra.
Burma Camp: Soldier allegedly commits suicide
A military officer with the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills, WO II, Robert Doku has allegedly committed suicide.
It added that the police were called into the crime scene to begin an investigation, while the body has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.
No reason has been given to the alleged suicide of the military man.
The deceased soldier, WO II Robert Doku previously was stationed at the Base Ordnance Depot.
