He was arraigned on Thursday December 9, 2021 on the charge of Offensive Conduct Conducive to the breach of peace under section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) pleaded not guilty.
Captain Smart granted GHS100,000 bail for his insurrection comments
An Accra Circuit Court has granted popular broadcaster and host of Onua TV’s ‘Maakye’ programme, Captain Smart a bail in the sum of GHS 100,000 with one surety to be justified.
As part of his bail conditions, he is to report to the police every Tuesday and Friday until the final determination of the case.
Captain Smart was arrested on December 2 for allegedly making unsavoury pronouncements that affect the peace and security of the country.
The Police in a statement said, “he has been cautioned on the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act,1960 (Act 29).”
The case has been adjourned to January 11, 2022.
