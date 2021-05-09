Captain Smart secures license to start his television station 'Smart TV'

Captain Smart after his suspension from Angel radio aired and shared his first show titled a few minutes ago to give credence to the fact that he is ready to speak truth to power without any hindrances.

Earlier, he said he is not bothered about being sacked from Angel FM by the owner of the company, Dr. Kwaku Oteng adding that he is not a lazy man and will survive even if sacked.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana with Paul Adom Otchere, he said "If Kweku Oteng says he cannot work with me again, Praise God, I will leave and will never get hungry because I'm not a lazy person, Yes my brain works. So I called Doc and he said people in government are calling him and the government is using the Ghana Revenue Authority because they say I talk too much.

"I asked why and he said he was told that I said that Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanteng, and the IGP are fools. I then asked whether I said it on air and he said yes on air then I told him that I can say whatever but to insult the elderly is not part of my training."

This comes after Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni revealed that Captain Smart of Angel Broadcasting Network has been taken off the air, following pressure from some high-ranking government officials.

These high-profile members of the government believe he is overly criticising the government.

It has been detailed how these high-ranking members allegedly worked in taking Captain Smart off, following his commentaries on national affairs that did not go well with them.