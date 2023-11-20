CETAG opposes Mahama's plans to abolish teacher licensure exams

In an interview with Citi News, he said the distinct nature of teacher training compared to other professions, highlighting the profound impact that educators can have on entire generations, either positively or negatively.

"In my opinion, it is something that is good and it shouldn’t be cancelled. That is CETAG we have stated that we should implement what we agreed two years ago when we had a conference that the students wanting to enter the teaching profession should be subjected to entrance exams," he stated.

NDC to abolish licensure exams

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama reiterated his pledge to abolish the licensure examination for graduate teachers if he is elected president in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Wenchi in the Bono Region on the first day of his #BuildingGhanaTour, Mahama questioned the necessity for trained teachers to write another examination after completing their studies, writing their final exams, and becoming teachers before getting a license to teach.

In a response to a question from a teacher trainee at the town hall meeting, the NDC leader reiterated the party’s pledge in its 2020 People’s Manifesto to abolish the teacher licensure examination for graduates of the College of Education.

Pulse Ghana

Under the 'Teacher Motivation' in the manifesto, the NDC also announced its intention to restore the automatic employment of newly trained teachers, provide special incentives for teachers who accept postings to rural and deprived communities, increase the retention premium for teachers, train and motivate teachers and caregivers in special schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination

The National Teaching Council (NTC) is mandated by Section 9 of the Education Act, 2008 (Act 778) to improve the professional standing and status of teachers, license and register teachers in Ghana.

The first-ever teacher licensure examination was written in September 2018.