The confusion brewed after some delegates were denied to vote although a high court had ordered the party to allow some 16 delegates from two branches to partake in the primaries.
Chaos hit Ningo Prampram poll center
There is been chaos at the Ningo Prampram poll center where some delegates have been prevented from casting their votes halting the presidential and parliamentary primaries.
The clash between the two camps is armed over the development, hence seeking a resolution and the opportunity to be included in the list of voters to cast their ballots.
Incumbent MP Sam Nettey George is facing a stiff contest from Michael Kwetey Tetteh
The National Democratic Congress seeks to elect today, May 13 candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections
