The event kicked off on January 1st at exactly midnight, and Chef Faila is determined to engage in continuous cooking for an extended period and demonstrate her culinary skills and resilience throughout the entirety of the cook-a-thon.
Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt
In a culinary spectacle poised to make history, Chef Faila Abdul Razak has embarked on an ambitious cook-a-thon attempt for the longest cooking spanning five days at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale
Recommended articles
She takes on this extraordinary challenge to break the current record at 119 hours and 57 minutes, aiming to set her record by cooking for 120 hours or more.
This ambitious endeavor aims not only to showcase Chef Faila's culinary skills but also to establish a new benchmark in the world of gastronomy.
She has urged Ghanaians to throw weight behind her to put the nation on the highest map.
Meanwhile, in a recent wrap, Afua Asantewaa also ended her attempt at the longest sing-a-thon marathon at a record of 126 and 52 minutes awaiting Guinness World Record confirmation
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh