Chief Imam asks IGP, National Security to call Owusu Bempah to order

Owusu Bempah reportedly said during his 31st Watch Night service that the National Chief Imam and other leaders consult him to look into their destinies.

The Office of the Islamic leader deems the claim disparaging to his image, a development that has the tendency to breach the peace and unity that Ghana is currently enjoying if not checked.

“We wish to state that all the claims of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah contain no iota of truth, but represent the figment of his own imagination.

“Undoubtedly, His Eminence is a champion of interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence. But he does not seek protection and prosperity from charlatans on the pulpit. As a true icon of faith, His Eminence is guided by the divine words that ‘… Allah is sufficient for any person who relies on Him.’ (Quran 65: 3),” the statement issued by the personal assistant to the national chief Imam, Dr Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo read.

It went on further to warn Owusu Bempah to refrain from mistaking the meekness of the eminent Chief Imam as weakness, in the interest of national unity, peace, and harmony.

The statement however assured that the Chief Imam will remain a champion of peace unity and religious tolerance in Ghana and beyond.

“Conclusively, we stand – at all times – for interfaith solidarity and national unity, as we contribute our quota to the building of a prosperous democratic state of diverse religious communities.”

The statement also cautioned the media to desist from giving prominence to controversial claims that have the potential to endanger peaceful coexistence.

It would be recalled that in 2019, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah predicted the death of the Chief Imam, causing fury among the Islamic fraternity and a raid on his church by some angry youth. He later visited the elderly religious leader where he apologized and they made peace.

