RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Choosing Ghana as Twitter headquarters for Africa operations excellent news - Nana Addo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the choice of Ghana as the headquarters for Twitter's Africa operations as "excellent news".

Twitter

Pulse Ghana

He said: "This is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector."

Recommended articles

In a Twitter post, he said "these are exciting times to be in and to do business in Ghana."

"The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter's Africa operations is excellent news. Government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country," said Nana Addo.

He also revealed that he held a virtual meeting with Dorsey on April 7, 2021, where the two parties might have finalized the deal.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

"As I indicated to Jack in our virtual meeting on 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana's hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in and to do business in Ghana," he added.

On Monday, April 12, 2021. Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey made the announcement to set up its first Africa presence in Ghana.

In a statement, Twitter said it is now actively building a team in Ghana "to be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the continent."

undefined
undefined REUTERS/Anushree Fadnav

Twitter indicated several roles, from product and engineering to design, marketing, and communications, for job openings in the company.

However, individuals will fill these roles remotely as Twitter makes plans to establish an office in the country later.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Trending

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]