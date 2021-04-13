Choosing Ghana as Twitter headquarters for Africa operations excellent news - Nana Addo

"As I indicated to Jack in our virtual meeting on 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana's hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in and to do business in Ghana," he added.
On Monday, April 12, 2021. Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey made the announcement to set up its first Africa presence in Ghana.
In a statement, Twitter said it is now actively building a team in Ghana "to be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the continent."