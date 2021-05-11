RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

CID begins investigations into alleged corruption in school feeding in Ashanti Region

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into an alleged corruption in the school feeding program in the Ashanti Region.

School-feeding (FRCN)
School-feeding (FRCN) Pulse Nigeria

About fifty three high schools in the region are reported to be engaging in corrupt practices on the program.

Recommended articles

In a letter addressed to the GES Regional Director, the Service listed 53 schools to be investigated for alleged corruption in implementing the Free SHS Feeding Programme.

According to the Deputy Director-General, Anthony Boateng, the CID has informed GES about the ongoing investigation.

Thus, “respective District Directors of Education are required to release the Headmaster/Mistress or the Assistants, Domestic Bursars, Accountants and Storekeepers of the attached list of schools to the CID for investigations, if requested.

Some of the schools are; Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem SHS, Adu Gyamfi SHS, Kumasi Anglican, Kumasi Girls, Kumasi Wesley Girls, KNUST SHS and Opoku Ware SHS.

Others are; Osei Tutu SHS, Prempeh College, Kumasi Academy, Kumasi Technical Institute.

READ THE LETTER BY THE GES BELOW

GES letter
GES letter Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Revealed: Paul Adom-Otchere’s wife is a Chelsea fan

Paul Adom-Otchere and his wife Rosemary-Beryl