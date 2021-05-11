CID begins investigations into alleged corruption in school feeding in Ashanti Region

About fifty three high schools in the region are reported to be engaging in corrupt practices on the program.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into an alleged corruption in the school feeding program in the Ashanti Region.
About fifty three high schools in the region are reported to be engaging in corrupt practices on the program.
In a letter addressed to the GES Regional Director, the Service listed 53 schools to be investigated for alleged corruption in implementing the Free SHS Feeding Programme.
According to the Deputy Director-General, Anthony Boateng, the CID has informed GES about the ongoing investigation.
Thus, “respective District Directors of Education are required to release the Headmaster/Mistress or the Assistants, Domestic Bursars, Accountants and Storekeepers of the attached list of schools to the CID for investigations, if requested.
Some of the schools are; Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem SHS, Adu Gyamfi SHS, Kumasi Anglican, Kumasi Girls, Kumasi Wesley Girls, KNUST SHS and Opoku Ware SHS.
Others are; Osei Tutu SHS, Prempeh College, Kumasi Academy, Kumasi Technical Institute.
READ THE LETTER BY THE GES BELOW
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh