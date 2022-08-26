RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Citi FM Bernard Avle's wife to be buried on September 8

Kojo Emmanuel

The wife of ace Ghanaian broadcaster Bernard Koku Avle, Mrs. Justine Avle's burial has been scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Mrs Justine Avle
The burial service will be held at exactly 7.30 am at the East Legon branch of the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God.

The family has set Sunday, September 11, 2022, for thanksgiving.

Justine Avle
There will be a thanksgiving service at the same church where family members and loved ones will converge and there will be no wake keeping.

Mrs. Avle was pronounced dead at a medical facility in Accra on August 3, 2022, after collapsing.

Bernard Avle who is the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV married Justine in 2011.

Bernard Avle and wife Justine Avle
They had five kids together, four boys and a girl who's about 3 months old.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel
