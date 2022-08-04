According to several media reports, Mrs. Avle was pronounced dead at medical facility in Accra on 3rd August after collapsing.
Citi FM’s Bernard Avle loses wife
Justine Avle, wife of ace Ghanaian broadcaster Bernard Koku Avle has reportedly died in Accra.
Bernard Avle who is the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV married Justine in in 2011.
The couple share 4 children together
More soon…
