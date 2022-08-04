RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Citi FM’s Bernard Avle loses wife

Evans Annang

Justine Avle, wife of ace Ghanaian broadcaster Bernard Koku Avle has reportedly died in Accra.

Bernard Avle and late wife
According to several media reports, Mrs. Avle was pronounced dead at medical facility in Accra on 3rd August after collapsing.

Bernard Avle who is the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV married Justine in in 2011.

The couple share 4 children together

More soon…

Evans Annang

