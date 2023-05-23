Collapsed building kills 5-year-old girl during downpour at Ada Magazine

The girl was in the building with her 7-year-old brother at the time of the unfortunate incident.

It all happened when the back of the concrete block chamber and hall room in a compound house suddenly collapsed on the two siblings who were in the bedroom while their mother was cooking in the kitchen.

The mother of the two children, Diana Labotey, narrating the sad incident said the concrete wall crushed the head of the girl, Kukua Esther, killing her instantly but the boy was trapped under the rubble and rushed to the Koforidua Central Hospital, but the girl was pronounced dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The bereaved mother said "The children were standing behind me in the kitchen but I noticed there were feeling cold so I asked them to go into the room. So after 10 minutes, I heard a loud sound so I rushed into the room and noticed the back of the building has collapsed on the children. The head of the girl was badly damaged so when we rushed them to the hospital she was pronounced dead but the boy is still at the hospital."