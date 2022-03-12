Come and answer 170 questions you asked Amissah-Arthur – Captain Smart ‘mocks’ Bawumia

In a segment on his show, Captain Smart tasked Dr. Bawumia to come and answer the 170 questions he asked the late Papa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur when he was the Vice President.

“People called them questions but to me they were statements. I want him to come and answer them now. Vice President told the entire country we were looking for only GH33million and that water issues would be resolve. As I speak to you now, we are rationing water.

“He who calls for equity must come with clean hands. We want him to answer these questions for us. He complained about the GDP under Mahama, what’s the GDP now. Whatever goes around, comes around. Mahama experienced Ebola and he is experiencing COVID.”

Pulse Ghana

“Economic crisis hit the Kufuor government but he dealt with it because he was sensible. There is oil growth and they claim the economy is growing so why is the dollar rising. The fundamentals are now stronger than the beds of sex workers but still exchange rate is exposing them,” he said on his show.

Captain Smart views the set of questions as a secret to unlocking Ghana's economic potential and that the man who crafted them whiles in opposition should be able to implement them now that he is in government.