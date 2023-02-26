Company denies NIA cards due to financial duress

“Since about August of last year, we have experienced financial constraints in the system and it created a situation where even though we have 3.5 million stock of cards in a bonded warehouse, we are unable to assess the cards because of financial difficulty,”

In assurance, Prof Attafuah has indicated that the government has cleared some of the debt and soon some cards will be released for printing for registered Ghanaians.

This comes in the wake of questions raised by the Minority in Parliament about the inability of all eligible Ghanaians to get their cards in time for registration.