Constitution does not stop 1st and 2nd ladies from taking salaries - Gabby Otchere-Darko

He said the constitution of Ghana does not bar the spouses of the President and Vice President from receiving salaries.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “My take on the matter is short. The Constitution did not bar spouses of President and his Vice (in and out of office) from being compensated (allowance or pay).”

The first and second ladies have rejected the recommendation from an emoluments committee that they should be paid and have subsequently refunded all allowances the state has paid them since 2017.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo served notice she is returning to the government some GHC899, 097.84 paid to her as allowances since 2017 after a public hue and cry over a decision to pay her and the second lady, Samira Bawumia, monthly salaries.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady on Monday, July 12, Madam Akufo-Addo noted that she did not request to be paid any allowance and that “She only received that which existed and attached to her status, albeit informally”.

“In view of this, the First Lady, in consultation with the President of the Republic, has decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January 2017 to date, amounting to GHC899,097.84.