This follows adverse findings against him by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The CHRAJ in a report stated: "The evidence also established a pattern of movement of large volumes of cash through the Respondent's bank accounts between March 2017 and August 2019, far in excess of his known income (Stanbic Bank: USD Account – $516,225.00; Cedi Account – ¢3.83 million; Euro Account – EU54,500; UMB Bank: $110,000). The Respondent could not offer a satisfactory explanation to the source of that huge volume of cash that passed through his bank account between March 2017 and August 2019 (unexplained wealth).

"The totality of the evidence showed that the Respondent had put himself in a position where his personal interest (financial and relational) conflicted with the performance of the functions of his office as CEO and Board Member of PPA."

It also stated that Adjei "put himself in several positions where his personal, relational, and pecuniary interest in TDL and other companies actually conflicted with the performance of the functions of his office as CEO and Board Member of PPA. The Commission holds that the Respondent has contravened article 284 of the 1992 Constitution."

"The Respondent, being the CEO of PPA, the Regulator of the procurement sector, the Commission is of the strong and considered view that he has gravely abused his high office of trust, and the appropriateness and proportionality of any action to be taken by the Commission must be commensurate with the gravity of the abuse."

CHRAJ noted further that: "the Respondent is unfit to hold public office and is therefore disqualified from holding any public office for a period of five years. Accordingly, it is hereby directed that no appointing authority of the State should engage or appoint the Respondent (Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei) into any public office howsoever described for the said five (5) year period beginning from the date of this decision."

It added: "Primarily, this investigation was initiated on the basis of conflicts of interest allegations. In the course of the investigation, however, the Commission came across evidence of seeming unethical practices by the company TDL, the company owned by the Respondent and his brother-in-law. In the circumstances, the Commission is constrained to refer to the evidence of the seeming unethical practices of TDL to the Registrar of Companies and the PPA for further investigation and appropriate action."

Exposé

In 2019, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni premiered his ‘Contracts for Sale’ documentary in which a company jointly owned by the PPA boss and his relative bids for government contracts.

The company, Talent Discovery Limited was only incorporated in 2017 but has since won a lot of contracts. More disturbing, TDL does not execute the contracts but rather sells them to the highest bidder.

The contract, including road projects, remain unexecuted until a buyer comes.

The company, however, denied the allegations and said its general manager, who is at the forefront, acted on his own volition.