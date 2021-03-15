This was contained in a letter to the publishers by NaCCA and signed by its Acting Director-General, Mr John Mensah Anang on March 15, 2021.

NaCCA noted that its attention has been drawn to the fact that the books, “which have not been approved for use in schools, are on the market.”

It continued: “In each of these books, the authors make inappropriate references to personalities and ethnic groups, which is deemed unfortunate and does not conform to the requirement of the Standards-Based Curriculum.”

National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) statement on controversial textbooks

The stereotypical references, particularly, about Ewes of the Volta Region, has sparked anger among Voltarians on social media.

NaCCA, therefore, asked the publisher, New Golden Publications, to withdraw the books from the market with “immediate effect,” as well as other “unapproved books” that it may have on the market but has not been mentioned in the letter.

The Council further asked the publisher to “issue an unequivocal apology through the electronic, print, and social media.”

It added: “Failure to comply with this directive will attract sanctions.”

Meanwhile, Ghana's Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum has also dismissed the controversial textbook, stating "the book has not been approved".