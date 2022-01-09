RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah appointed Executive Director of EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has a new Executive Director in the person of COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

COP Addo-Danquah was appointed on January 5, 2022, and replaces Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo in the position, Citinewsroom reports.

The 52-year-old has previously served in many roles, including serving as the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah
She also became the Director-General of the Police Professional and Standards Bureau for a short period.

COP Addo-Danquah has been in the Police Service for over 30 years, having first been recruited in 1990.

She was the first woman Commandant of the Ghana Police Command and Staff College (GPCSC) located in Winneba.

Despite her rich résumé, COP Addo-Danquah came under the spotlight following her handling of the missing Takoradi girls case in 2019.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah
This was after she, as CID boss, boldly stated that the police had discovered the location of the kidnapped girls and was preparing to return them to their families.

However, she later backtracked on her statement, claiming she was misunderstood when she announced that the three kidnapped Takoradi girls had been found.

In her new role as EOCO boss, though, COP Addo-Danquah would hope to use her experience to help to investigate and prevent money laundering, human trafficking, illegal cyber activity and tax fraud.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

