Dr. Mensa Otabil believes humanity will survive the fast-spreading disease and things will soon return to normalcy.

Addressing his congregants in a Facebook video, the renowned preacher said the coronavirus is not the end of the world.

He advised his congregants to take the necessary precaution by doing the right things to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Pastor Mensa Otabil

“Don’t fear, don’t be afraid, it’s something that has hit us, it’s not the end of the world, we’ll survive this and we’ll be alive, and the world will continue to go on and, so, let’s do the right things, let’s stop the spread of the virus and let’s get back to our normal lives as quickly as its practically possible,” Pastor Otabil said.

He further invited his congregants to worship with him online due to the government’s ban on church services and other social gatherings.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana have risen to 11 within the last one week.

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Five more persons tested positive by Sunday, with a further four cases being recorded yesterday (Thursday).

The Ghana Health Service, however, insists that all the victims are recovering well.