The lockdown which will affect cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Tema will commence in the early hours of Monday, 31st March amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"People in the affected areas must stay at home in the next two weeks. If you must go out, it should be to get essentials, go to the bank or to use a public toilet", Akufo-Addo said,

President Akufo-Addo also said, "Only persons involved in the food value chain can operate in the market areas".

Since Monday, there have been numerous calls on President Nana Akufo-Addo to declare a lockdown like many countries have done to mitigate the growing spread of the deadly disease.

Ghana's Coronavirus case count has increased to 136 confirmed cases.