He said these new cases are coming from Ghanaians that are currently in mandatory quarantine.

This takes Ghana's positive cases to 52, the Minister said.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu said currently 1,030 Ghanaians are in mandatory quarantine and 185 have so far been tested.

He said 25 people out of the 185 tested positive to the coronavirus which corresponds to 14% hence the sharp rise in the cases.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

On Sunday, March 22, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the closure of Ghana's borders as part of coronavirus prevention measures.

“Anybody who comes into the country, before midnight on Sunday, will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for the virus."