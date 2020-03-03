The coup plotters have also been accused of plans to abduct the Speaker of Parliament, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The Senior State Attorney, Ms. Hilda Craig, told the Kaneshie District Court court on Tuesday, 3 March 2020, that the men also planned to jam communications signals of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

She said the state will call 19 witnesses and also present 113 exhibits as evidence to prove its case.

The accused persons are Dr. Mac-Palm, a medical practitioner; Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith; Bright Alan Debrah, a fleet manager.

Other accused persons are Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Benjamin Agordzor, Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Johannes Zikpi, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The 10 individuals were accused of being members of Take Action Ghana (TAG), a group alleged to have hatched a plan to "destabilise the country and possibly take over the government".