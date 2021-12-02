Court drops bench warrant for Francis Sosu’s arrest

Mr. Sosu is in court after he led a demonstration in his constituency to protest over bad roads on October 25, 2021.

The Police claim the protest included some unlawful acts, hence an attempt to arrest the MP.

Mr. Sosu also claimed police manhandled him on the day of the protest when they first tried to arrest him. This led to him filing a complaint in Parliament against two police officers.

The Police consequently secured a criminal summons against Mr. Sosu on November 8, 2021.

The Member of Parliament failed on a number of occasions to show up at his trial, prompting the arrest warrant.

He reportedly went to Court on Wednesday in the company of the Minority Leader Haruna Idrisu, Former Deputy Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, former Deputy Interior Minister James Agalga, former Youth and Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga among other Members of Parliament.