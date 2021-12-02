RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court drops bench warrant for Francis Sosu’s arrest

Authors:

Evans Annang

A Kaneshie Circuit Court has reversed a bench warrant it issued for the arrest of Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina.

Francis Xavier Sosu
Francis Xavier Sosu

This reversal comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker filed for a stay of execution against the warrant.

Recommended articles

Mr. Sosu is in court after he led a demonstration in his constituency to protest over bad roads on October 25, 2021.

The Police claim the protest included some unlawful acts, hence an attempt to arrest the MP.

Mr. Sosu also claimed police manhandled him on the day of the protest when they first tried to arrest him. This led to him filing a complaint in Parliament against two police officers.

The Police consequently secured a criminal summons against Mr. Sosu on November 8, 2021.

Francis Xavier-Sosu
Francis Xavier-Sosu Pulse Ghana

The Member of Parliament failed on a number of occasions to show up at his trial, prompting the arrest warrant.

He reportedly went to Court on Wednesday in the company of the Minority Leader Haruna Idrisu, Former Deputy Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, former Deputy Interior Minister James Agalga, former Youth and Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga among other Members of Parliament.

The case is expected to be heard again on January 12, 2022.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

Police sexually harass

NSMQ 2021: Prempeh College beats PRESEC–Legon and Keta SHTS to win fifth title

Prempeh College

Check out the champions of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2021

NSMQ trophy

Court remands Police officer for sexually harassing woman in a car

Police sexually harass