Miss Krah pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against her by the prosecution.
Court jails Takoradi woman who faked her own kidnapping for 6 years
A Takoradi Circuit Court has sentenced Joana Krah, a 29-year old woman who faked her own kidnapping in Takoradi for 6 years.
Presiding judge Michael Ampadu passed the judgment after she allegedly faked her kidnapping to demand GHS 5,000 from her adopted father.
Joana allegedly had collaborated with two others – Susanna Awortwe and Francis Eshun – to allege kidnapping to extort monies from her adopted father.
But after her adopted father reported the matter to the police and an extensive search commenced, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station on Saturday, October 23.
She then confessed joking with her adopted father, the police narrated in a statement on Monday, October 25.
