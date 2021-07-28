RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

BOST ordered to pay GH¢10m as judgment debt

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) has been ordered to pay a total of GH¢9,962,118.84 as judgment debt to Hask Oil Company Limited.

Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation
Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah in Tema ruled that the debt to be paid to the oil company is to serve as the interest accrued on a bank facility they took, while their products were in the custody of BOST, the defendant and this is because BOST refused to release the plaintiff’s petroleum products for sale to repay the credit facility.

Recommended articles

The court directed that interest at the rate of 30 percent per annum is the default rate being charged by the facility bank on the above sum from 28th February 2011 till the date of final payment is paid, GNA reports stated.

The plaintiff said that in July 2013, it stored its imported petroleum products in Defendant’s storage tanks.

It said the products were financed with a credit facility from Fidelity Bank, whose terms included among others, a default interest rate of 30 percent per annum and an execution of a lien or right to set off over a fixed deposit investment with the cedi equivalent of $2 million belonging to one J.K. Horgle, the majority stakeholder of the Plaintiff company.

This was in an event that the plaintiff defaults in the repayment of the facility.

It said on October 27, 2014, when Fidelity Bank wrote to the plaintiff demanding the payment of the credit facility, the plaintiff on 31st October through its solicitors, wrote to Defendant and demanded the payment of the value of the outstanding products with interests thereon.

It said they also drew the attention of the defendant to the credit facility with Fidelity Bank.

The court said in response to their letter dated 31st October same year, the Defendant wrote to the Plaintiff on November 24, 2014, in which it acknowledged receipt but stated that it was unable to confirm the amount it owed the Plaintiff until it has ended its audit.

The products were eventually released to the plaintiff in May 2016 at the time the interest had risen to the above figure of which the plaintiff sued.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

University of Ghana approves reopening date for 2020-2021 academic year

University of Ghana, Legon campus

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

GCB Bank staff commits suicide by hanging herself

The Late Kenneth Matiba's nephew James Gathukia commits suicide in Murang'a

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife reveals

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife