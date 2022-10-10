Court remands Rev. Agradaa for 3 days

The court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah after listening to the bail application from her lawyers with Prosecution opposing to same, remanded her.
An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Patience Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa into lawful custody for the next three days.
The court said considering her previous experience with the law regarding ‘sika gari’ and now money doubling, no one knows what she would come up with next.
This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretenses.
Nana Agradaa was arrested following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.
This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.
A statement issued by the police said: ”Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation.”
“The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter.”
The statement added: “We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.”
Some of the victims say they went to the church of Nana Agradaa as she advertised on her TV program that she will be doubling money during Friday’s all-night service.
