RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court remands Rev. Agradaa for 3 days

Evans Annang

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Patience Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa into lawful custody for the next three days.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa
Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

The court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah after listening to the bail application from her lawyers with Prosecution opposing to same, remanded her.

Read Also

The court said considering her previous experience with the law regarding ‘sika gari’ and now money doubling, no one knows what she would come up with next.

This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretenses.

Nana Agradaa was arrested following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

Nana Agradaa pronounces D&C
Nana Agradaa pronounces D&C Pulse Ghana

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.

A statement issued by the police said: ”Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation.”

“The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter.”

The statement added: “We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.”

Some of the victims say they went to the church of Nana Agradaa as she advertised on her TV program that she will be doubling money during Friday’s all-night service.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Toddler beaten

Man who abused 3-year-old child mercilessly in viral video arrested

The man abusing the toddler

Police place GHC2K bounty on man abusing toddler in viral video

Aprede-crash-

E/R: Six persons confirmed dead in Aprede fatal accident

Israel Acheampong

Ghanaian University graduate builds social media App