RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court to hear application for bail pending appeal for Akuapem Polo on Wednesday

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court will, on April 21, rule on application for bail pending appeal filed by lawyers of Akuapem Poloo.

Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer vows to appeal jail sentence

Pulse Ghana

Andrews Kudzo Vortia, lawyer for the jailed socialite, on Monday filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’ custodial sentence at the same time.

Recommended articles

Akuapem Poloo, officially known as Rosemond Brown, was sentenced to 90 days in prison on each of the three charges after pleading guilty to them, but the court said, the sentences are to run concurrently.

The lawyer said the sentencing was harsh and a non-custodial sentence would have been best.

“…That the ninety (90) days sentence is so short that if the applicant is not admitted to bail immediately by the time the appeal is heard, she would have finished serving the sentence.

“That the Convict/Appellant pleaded guilty simpliciter and was convicted on her own plea and on all counts and sentenced to ninety (90) days IHL all counts to run concurrently.

‘I’m strong and I’ll be back’ – Akuapem Poloo breaks silence after prison sentence (Video)
‘I’m strong and I’ll be back’ – Akuapem Poloo breaks silence after prison sentence (Video) Pulse Ghana

“That I am advised by Counsel and verily believe so to be true that there has been a grave miscarriage of justice and that the trial judge erred in considering only aggravating factor in arriving at her decision,” part of the motion for bail stated.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to grant Akuapem Poloo pardon.

The petition on Change.org, a popular petition website used to solicit support for campaigns, has been created under the name Ghana's Creative Industry with some Ghanaian celebrities and socialites sharing the links for their fans to sign it online.

It has has gathered over 28,000 signatures.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]