The incident occurred on Friday, April 10, at Zongo Junction at Abossey Okai, when the on-duty officer was enforcing lockdown rules.

The police in a statement named the suspect as Osman Amadu.

Police said the suspect, who was on board a taxi cab was stopped and questioned by the victim about his movement.

"The suspect, who became furious without any provocation, sprayed a liquid substance which was in a small plastic bottle into the eyes of the policewoman," the Police said.

The victim's shout for help attracted onlookers and a witness, who came to her rescue.

The suspect was immediately arrested and sent together with the liquid substance to the Kaneshie Police Station for investigation.

The suspect, who admitted to committing the offense, said he did not know what came over him.

"He is being processed for court on counts of assault on a public officer and violation of the Restriction Imposition Act", the police stated.

According to the police, the substance would be forwarded for laboratory examination. At the time of filing this report, the policewoman who attended medical care with swollen eyes had been referred to eye specialists for further treatment.