COVID-19: Banning travelers from India to Ghana not necessary- Dr. Nsiah-Asare

Speaking in an interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take programme on 3FM Thursday May 20, he disregarded suggestions to the government to place restrictions on movements of persons from high risk countries like India, to Ghana.

“Luckily for us Ghana, we have taken a lot of measures. The testing at the airport is one of the measure we have taken to make sure that we limit the importation into the country as much as possible”, he said.

“We have also sent out travel advisory through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to all the embassies and consular services that we have in the world. We also said if anybody who is coming from this country and for that matter any part of the world, if it is not so essential pleas don’t come.”

“India also has put into some restrictions for their citizens from flying out of India. So these are all multiple things that come together to also make sure that nobody comes unnoticed.”

Pulse Ghana

Touching the second vaccination exercise in Ghana which started Wednesday May 19, he said “So far so good. We have been hearing some few delays here and there, it is normal especially when people rushed for the first two days.

“I think because we are using the data system some people go there and their names are not on the list and they have to search for it. That is causing some few delays and problems but it is being sorted out and I believe today will be better than what happened yesterday.