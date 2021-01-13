He said despite the recent spike in cases, the country is not yet at the crisis stage.

In an interview on Accra based Starr FM, he said the fate of the country rests on the citizens.

“We have an increasing number but it’s not an alarming figure and we are hoping to contain the situation as it is now. As we speak now, a thousand three hundred and something people are carrying the virus.

“But now, the figures are slightly lower and we are hoping that the figures drop but that will depend on what we do. The disease has a two-week cycle and during the yuletide, we kept asking people to abide by the protocols but that wasn’t the case.

“People are not adhering to the protocols but we are pleading with them to wear their masks (which is very important). We are also urging the media to educate people on wearing the mask.”

Dr Kuma-Aboagye also dismissed reports that the country faces an imminent total lockdown if cases continue to rise.

Ghana has recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the country’s total active case count to 1,330. The total cumulative case count since March 2020 now stands at 56,421 with 54,753 recoveries.

338 persons have died so far from the virus.