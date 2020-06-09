This, the Church said, is geared towards ensuring that the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is curbed from spreading.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, outlined some safety guidelines that the assemblies should follow.

He said while water baptism is suspended, new convert classes and follow-ups can be done.

READ ALSO: No church service till safety protocols are met – Pentecost Chairman directs assemblies

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye

“It is recommended that water baptism be suspended until further directives are given,” a section of the statement said.

Members of the Church of Pentecost have also been directed to continue worshipping at home for at least the next two weeks.

Apostle Nyamekye said service can resume only after June 19, insisting this is meant to give the various assemblies time to put in place all safety measures ahead of the return of congregants.

According to him, the church wants to ensure that all members are safe when they gather to fellowship.

“The Executive Council directs that under the supervision of Area Heads, District Pastors and the respective presbyteries, the various assemblies use the next two weeks to take practical steps to meet the full requirements/protocols for the partial opening of assemblies for church services,” the statement said.

“Thus, the assemblies may be opened on or after June 19, 2020, and that services in church buildings should start in assemblies only when adequate preparation has been made to satisfy the required protocols.”

The Pentecost Chairman added that all assemblies must make sure they comply with safety protocols before resuming fellowship.

These include forming a COVID-19 taskforce to oversee the compliance of the safety protocols by members.